Two warehouses engulfed in flames in Delhi; No casualties reported

New Delhi: Two fire incidents in two separate warehouses were reported in the national capital on Friday evening, a Fire Department official said, adding that so far, no casualties have been reported.

The first blaze was reported at approximately 5:21 p.m. in a tent storehouse located at Jaunapur, Bandh Road. Upon receiving the distress call, 12 fire tenders rushed to the scene to combat the flames. As of now, the fire has been brought under control, with no reported casualties.

Shortly after, another fire broke out at a factory-cum-warehouse situated in Mayapuri Phase-1. The fire call was also received at 5:21 p.m., prompting the dispatch of 16 fire tenders to the location. Details regarding the extent of the damage and the cause of the fire are still awaited.

Authorities are diligently working to contain the second fire and prevent any further escalation of the situation. The cause of the incidents remains under investigation, and updates will be provided as the situation unfolds.