Militant killed in J-K’s Budgam encounter
Representative Image

Three Terrorists Killed In Jammu And Kashmir Encounter

By KalingaTV Bureau

Srinagar: Security forces killed three terrorists in an encounter in Kulgam of Jammu and Kashmir today morning.

According to the police, an operation to nab the terrorists was launched by the security forces in the wee hours of Friday. Acting to the information received by the forces, the location of the terrorists was spotted in Nagnad area of Kulgam.

A cordon was laid and contact established, after which the gunfight began, the police said.

After the gunfight, ammunitions were recovered from the terrorists.

The Encounter with the terrorists is still underway, and further information is awaited.

 

You might also like
Business

Check Today’s Petrol Price In Bhubaneswar

Business

Gold Price Today In Bhubaneswar: Click To Know Details

Nation

SC Asks Centre, J&K To File Response On 4G Internet Ban

Nation

PM Modi to address annual high-level segment of UNESC on Friday

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.