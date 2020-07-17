Three Terrorists Killed In Jammu And Kashmir Encounter

Three Terrorists Killed In Jammu And Kashmir Encounter

Srinagar: Security forces killed three terrorists in an encounter in Kulgam of Jammu and Kashmir today morning.

According to the police, an operation to nab the terrorists was launched by the security forces in the wee hours of Friday. Acting to the information received by the forces, the location of the terrorists was spotted in Nagnad area of Kulgam.

A cordon was laid and contact established, after which the gunfight began, the police said.

After the gunfight, ammunitions were recovered from the terrorists.

The Encounter with the terrorists is still underway, and further information is awaited.