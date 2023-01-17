Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir
Two terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam.
Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed by the security forces on Tuesday in Jammu & Kashmir’s Budgam district.
Both the killed terrorists identified as Arbaaz Mir & Shahid Sheikh of Pulwama are linked with the proscribed terror outfit LeT. Both the terrorists earlier escaped from a recent encounter, informs ADGP Kashmir.
Police said on its Twitter page, “On specific input, the joint area domination party of Army & Police tried to stop one suspected vehicle, terrorists fired upon and in retaliation two terrorists were killed. Arms/ammunition recovered. Details shall follow”.
It must be mentioned that the security forces have heightened vigil across J&K in the wake of the terrorist attack in the Dhangri village of Rajouri district on January 1 in which seven civilians were killed and 14 injured.