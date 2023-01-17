Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed by the security forces on Tuesday in Jammu & Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Both the killed terrorists identified as Arbaaz Mir & Shahid Sheikh of Pulwama are linked with the proscribed terror outfit LeT. Both the terrorists earlier escaped from a recent encounter, informs ADGP Kashmir.

Police said on its Twitter page, “On specific input, the joint area domination party of Army & Police tried to stop one suspected vehicle, terrorists fired upon and in retaliation two terrorists were killed. Arms/ammunition recovered. Details shall follow”.

It must be mentioned that the security forces have heightened vigil across J&K in the wake of the terrorist attack in the Dhangri village of Rajouri district on January 1 in which seven civilians were killed and 14 injured.