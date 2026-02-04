Two terrorists killed in anti-terror operation in J&K’s Udhampur

Udhampur: A top Jaish commander among two terrorists killed in an encounter in the Basantgarh area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district.

One was a Pakistani national, while the other was a local operative. They have been identified as Jabbar and Mavi.

The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Majalta area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Tuesday.

Officials said the gunfight started during a joint search operation by police and the Army in the Jaffer forest of Ramnagar.

The operation began early Monday after inputs about suspected movement of two to three JeM-linked terrorists.