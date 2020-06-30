Two terrorists gunned down in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Waghma in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district this morning.

Taking to its Twitter handle, police said, “Waghama Encounter Update: 02 #unidentified terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow.”

On the basis of a specific information, the Army and the police launched a cordon and search operation (CASO). As the cordon was tightened the hiding terrorists fired at the security forces which triggered the encounter.

The encounter resulted death of two terrorists.

(With inputs from IANS)