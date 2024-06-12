Two terrorists, CRPF trooper killed in 20-hour long operation in J&K’s Kathua

Jammu: Two terrorists and a CRPF trooper were killed in the operation against hiding terrorists in J&K’s Kathua district, ADGP, Jammu Zone, Anand Jain said, adding that that the encounter started on Tuesday evening and lasted till Wednesday afternoon.

“Initially one terrorist was killed yesterday (Tuesday) and one more has been killed today (Wednesday). We also lost a CRPF jawan in the gunfight as well. The slain were part of a newly infiltrated group. We have not called off the operation as there may be some more terrorists hiding in the area,” he said.

The CRPF trooper, who succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, was identified as Constable Kabir Das of the 121 Bn.

“The civilian injured in the encounter is stable and out of danger,” the ADGP said.

The encounter took place in Seda Sohal village of Hiranagar area in Kathua. According to Jain, there were two terrorists, who entered the village and asked for water from some houses.

“As soon as the information was received, the teams of the SHO and the SDPO reached the spot and one of the terrorists was killed in the exchange of fire.” Jain said that grenades, IEDs, a US-made M4 carbine and other war-like stores were recovered from the slain terrorists.

The recoveries also included three magazines containing 30 rounds, one magazine containing 24 rounds, 75 rounds in a separate polythene bag, three live grenades, Rs 1 lakh in currency notes of Rs 500 denomination, eatables including Pakistan-made chocolates, dry chenna and chapatis, Pakistan-made medicines and pain killer injections, two packs of A4 battery cells, and one handset with an antenna.

Meanwhile, two senior police officers escaped unhurt after hiding terrorists opened fire on their vehicles in the Hiranagar area.

More than 20 rounds were fired on the vehicles of DIG, Jammu-Kathua-Samba Range, Dr Sunil Kumar, and SSP, Kathua, Anayat Choudhary.

About another encounter at the Chattergalla area of Doda district, ADGP Jain said that the operation is underway and the security forces personnel injured in the encounter are stable.