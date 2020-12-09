Two Terrorists Killed In An Encounter In Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

By WCE 1

Jammu and Kashmir: Two unidentified terrorists have been neutralised in an encounter with the security forces at the Tiken area of Pulwama in the wee hours of today morning.

The police and the security forces are engaged in the operation.

A joint of Kashmir Police, Army’s 55 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and a search operation on reliable information about the presence of the terroists in the area.

The operation in still underway.

You might also like
Business

Petrol, Diesel Rates Fall In Bhubaneswar On Wednesday

Nation

Covaxin Likely To Be Available For Public Use By Feb

Business

Gold Price Rises Marginally In Bhubaneswar On Wednesday

Nation

Government introduces free mobile app ‘Co-Win’ for COVID-19 vaccine…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.