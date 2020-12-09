Two Terrorists Killed In An Encounter In Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir: Two unidentified terrorists have been neutralised in an encounter with the security forces at the Tiken area of Pulwama in the wee hours of today morning.

The police and the security forces are engaged in the operation.

A joint of Kashmir Police, Army’s 55 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and a search operation on reliable information about the presence of the terroists in the area.

The operation in still underway.