Tamil Nadu District Collectors test COVID-19 positive
Two Tamil Nadu District Collectors test positive for Covid-19

Chennai: District Collectors of Coimbatore and Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu have tested positive for coronavirus and have been admitted in hospitals.

Coimbatore Collector K. Rajamani and Kancheepuram Collector P. Ponniah tested Covid-19 positive after their swab samples results came on Wednesday.

According to officials, their condition is stable.

This is the first time, District Collectors have tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier three ministers and several other legislators have turned Covid-19 patients in the state.

