Image Credit: IANS

Two suspected coronavirus cases isolated in Leh

By IANS
Leh: Two suspected coronavirus patients have been quarantined at the SNM Hospital here.

As per a communication by the administration of SNM Hospital in Leh to the district authorities, two cases suspected with coronavirus symptoms are being kept in isolation.

The SNM hospital has also reported a case of a patient who had died a few days back with similar symptoms.

A letter by the Medical Superintendent of the hospital to the Medical Officer, Leh states that as per the reports of the radiologist and consultant physician of the hospital, two patients have been isolated – one in ICU isolation and one in general isolation – in the hospital.

As per the letter, the Medical Officer has been requested to direct the District Health Officer to send the sample further for laboratory investigation.

The hospital has also flagged the point that one patient earlier from Phyang, who expired had similar symptoms

