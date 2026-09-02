Two soldiers missing after Army boat capsizes in Yamuna

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New-Delhi: Two army jawans went missing after army boat capsized in the Yamuna river during an army exercise near the Hathni Kund Barrage on the Haryana-Himachal border.

As per reports, While practicing flood rescue operations, an army boat drifted into a danger zone and it capsized amidst the strong current.

Upon receiving the information, teams from the Army, police, and SDRF rushed to the site and launched a search operation in the river.

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Reports indicate that some soldiers managed to swim to safety, while the search for the missing soldiers are ongoing.

The search for the missing soldier is currently underway amid strong currents in the river. The cause of the accident and the total number of soldiers missing have not yet been officially confirmed.