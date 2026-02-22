Two sisters found dead hours before their weddings in Jodhpur; poisoning suspected

Advertisement

Jodhpur: On the outskirts of the city of Jodhpur, a family from Manai village was struck by tragedy when two sisters who were both hours away from their intended weddings were discovered dead early Saturday morning, February 21, 2026, police said.

They have been identified as Shobha (25) and her younger sister Vimla (23) – both of them worked as teachers at private schools. The sisters were to be married on Saturday, and there were festivities until late on Friday evening, with family members making pre-marriage preparations at home.

The relatives and police claimed that the family had traditional ceremonies that lasted well into the night. Towards the middle of the night, the sisters fell asleep. However, at around 4 am on Saturday, their health suddenly deteriorated. Family members rushed them to a private hospital in Jodhpur, where they were declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Preliminary inquiries done by the Sursagar police indicate the possibility that the sisters had taken a poisonous substance, though the exact cause of death can be established after the post-mortem report is submitted. No suicide note was discovered, police said.

The deaths were unexpected and made the locality mourn instead of celebrating the wedding preparations. The police have halted the funeral arrangements and engaged in a thorough investigation, gathering evidence and checking CCTV cameras of the neighborhood. A post-mortem was conducted in the mortuary of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, and then the bodies were returned to the family.

Local officials reported that they have no clear motive for the incident and are investigating every angle, including accidental poisoning, suicide, or any other means, to explain the case according to the law.