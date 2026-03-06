Two pilots killed in Su-30MKI crash in Assam’s Karbi Anglong: IAF

Advertisement

New Delhi: Two pilots, Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, have been killed in the Su-30MKI crash in Karbi Anglong district of Assam, the Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed on Friday.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, they acknowledged the deaths on X, stating, “IAF acknowledges the loss of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar, who sustained fatal injuries in the Su-30 crash. All personnel of the IAF express sincere condolences and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.”

Prior to the acknowledgement, they stated that a search operation was underway. “The Su-30MKI, which was on a training mission, crashed in the area of Karbi Anglong, Assam, approx 60 km from Jorhat. Search operations are underway,” IAF said on X.

Advertisement

The aircraft had lost radar contact at around 7.42 pm after taking off from Jorhat in Assam.

“An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 pm. Further details are being ascertained. Search and Rescue mission has been initiated,” said IAF.

The Su-30MKI is a two-seater fighter jet developed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi. The IAF has a fleet of over 200 Su-30MKIs.