Two pilots killed as IAF trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Two pilots were killed when a trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed on Monday morning near Toopran in Medak district, about 60 km from Hyderabad.

Pilatus PC 7 MK II trainer aircraft had taken off from the Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, in the morning for a routine training sortie.

IAF officials said that among the two pilots, one was the instructor and one was the trainee.

“It is with deep regret that the lAF confirms that both the pilots on board sustained fatal injuries. No damage to any civil life or property has been reported,” said an IAF statement.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, it said.

The aircraft crashed amid rocks and was completely gutted in the fire. The incident occurred around 8.30 a.m. Locals rushed to the crash site and alerted police. Senior IAF officers have reached the crash site.