Two nurses suspended for dancing in hospital in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: The order for the suspension of two head nurses working in a government hospital of in Rajamahendravaram for dancing in the hospital was made by the East Godavari district collector Kirthi Chekuri.

This decision came following the videos of them dancing inside the hospital went viral on social media.

The video was reportedly made one day before International Women’s Day in which the nurses were seen dancing on film songs to rehearse for the upcoming occasion within the hospital premises.

Collector Kirthi Chekuri while ordering their suspension said that the two nurses instead of serving patients are performing dances in the hospital premises and have violated service discipline.

As per reports, the district administration initiated action and issued suspension orders against the two nurses.

Further probe is underway.