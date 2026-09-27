Two Naga civilians killed in fresh Manipur shooting

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Manipur: Two Naga civilians were shot dead and two others injured in a fresh gun attack at Kalenjang village in Manipur’s Senapati district on Saturday afternoon.

According to reports, the victims were attacked inside a house belonging to the village chief.

The deceased were identified as Rocky Mao and Kumar Poumai, while the two injured were taken to a private hospital in Senapati for treatment.

The reason behind the shooting and the identities of those responsible is under investigation.

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The incident comes just two days after four Tangkhul Naga civilians were killed at Pilong village in Kamjong district, near the India-Myanmar border.

The two incidents have heightened concerns over the security of Naga civilians in the state’s hill districts.

The latest attack also took place shortly before the United Naga Council (UNC) announced the suspension of its four-month-old economic blockade along Manipur’s national highways following tripartite talks with the Centre and the state government in Guwahati.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh condemned the killings and expressed condolences to the victims’ families. He also wished the injured a speedy recovery.