Two more Indian beaches enter coveted ‘Blue Beaches’ list

New Delhi: The globally recognised and coveted international eco-label ‘Blue Flag’ has been accorded to two new Indian beaches – Minicoy Thundi Beach and Kadmat Beach, both in Lakshadweep.

This takes the number of beaches certified under the Blue Flag certification in the country to 12.

The Thundi Beach is one of the most pristine and picturesque beaches in the Lakshadweep archipelago where white sand is lined by turquoise blue water of the lagoon. It is a paradise for swimmers and tourists alike.

The Kadmat Beach is especially popular with cruise tourists who visit the island for water sports. It is a paradise for nature lovers with its pearl white sand, blue lagoon waters, its moderate climate and friendly locals.

Both the beaches have designated staff for beach cleanliness and maintenance; and for safety and security of swimmers. Both the beaches comply with all the 33 criteria as mandated by the Foundation for Environment Education (FEE).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people, particularly of Lakshadweep. as Minicoy Thundi Beach and Kadmat Beach made it to the coveted list, an eco-label given to the cleanest beaches in the world. He highlighted India’s remarkable coastline and lauded the passion among Indians to further coastal cleanliness.

Sharing a tweet by Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupendra Yadav, the Prime Minister tweeted: “This is great! Congratulations, particularly to the people of Lakshadweep, for this feat. India’s coastline is remarkable and there is also a great amount of passion among our people to further coastal cleanliness.”

Announcing this proud moment in a tweet, Yadav on Wednesday expressed happiness and congratulated everyone stating that it is a part of India’s relentless journey towards building a sustainable environment led by Prime Minister Modi.

The other Indian beaches in the blue list are Shivrajpur (Gujarat), Ghoghla (Diu), Kasarkod and Padubidri (Karnataka), Kappad (Kerala), Rushikonda (Andhra Pradesh), Golden (Odisha), Radhanagar (Andaman and Nicobar), Kovalam (Tamil Nadu) and Eden (Puducherry).

The Foundation for Environment Education in Denmark (FEE) accords the Blue Flag certification. In order to qualify for this prestigious award, a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety-related and access-related criteria must be met and maintained. The mission of Blue Flag is to promote sustainability in the tourism sector, through environmental education, environmental protection and other sustainable development practices.