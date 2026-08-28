Two minors among four killed in collision between bike and two-wheeler in Madhya Pradesh

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Bhopal: Two minors among four killed in a collision between their two-wheeler and a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district.

The deceased included 55-year-old man Vindhyavasini Tiwari, his two granddaughters – 4-year-old Shivi, 5-year-old Shakti and 22-year-old driver Pankaj Singh.

As per police, Vindhyavasini Tiwari had come to the market on a scooter with her 5-year-old granddaughter Shivi Tiwari and 6-year-old granddaughter Shakti Tiwari for Rakshabandhan shopping. While returning, the scooter collided with a speeding bike coming from the front.The impact of the collision threw grandfather and the two minor siblings onto the road.

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Shivi Tiwari, died on the spot while her sister Shakti Tiwari, maternal grandfather Vindhyavasini Tiwari, and the bike rider, Pankaj Singh died during treatment at the hospital.

The incident is being investigated.