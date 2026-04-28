Two men killed while returning home after watching IPL in Delhi, suspected hit-and-run

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New Delhi: Two men, who were cousins in relation, got killed while returning home after watching IPL in Delhi in a suspected hit-and-run near Ashok Nagar yesterday.

The victims are identified as agya and Abhav. The incident occurred when they were returning home on a two-wheeler and an unidentified vehicle alleged hit them and ran away around 10:30 pm.

It is also being said that one of the two had a talk with their father that they are on the way to home after watching the match, he also informed that they will be home in half an hour.

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According to the police, the collision was so strong that it threw off the victims from the bike. They were immediately rushed to a hospital but on arrival they were declared as dead by the doctors.

As per reports, Police has started investigating on this matter and are reportedly scanning the CCTV to identify the alleged vehicle.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.