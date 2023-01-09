Two men arrested for drinking alcohol and creating ruckus on flight to Patna

Patna: Two passengers were arrested on a Delhi-Patna IndiGo flight by the Patna Airport police with the help of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for allegedly carrying and consuming alcohol.

The two drunk men were identified as Rohit and Nitish. The airline informed the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) before landing that two passengers were carrying liquor.

According to reports, both the passengers were already drunk when they boarded the flight from Delhi, and tried to continue drinking in the flight.

The Patna police arrested the inebriated passengers with the help of CISF after they created a ruckus inside the flight. The arrest was made based on the written complaint by IndiGo’s manager.

Later, IndiGo in a statement on social media handle Twitter said that the matter is under investigation with the authorities.

“With reference to the incident that took place onboard 6E 6383 from Delhi to Patna, the matter is under investigation with the authorities. We would like to clarify that there was no altercation onboard the aircraft, as what is being reported in some sections of social media,” the airline wrote.