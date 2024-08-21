Two killed, several injured in reactor explosion at pharma company in Andhra Pradesh

Anakapalle (Andhra Pradesh): At least two workers were killed and several others injured after a fire broke out following an explosion in a reactor at a pharmaceutical unit in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalle district on Wednesday afternoon.

The explosion took place during the lunch hour at the Escientia pharmaceutical plant in the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone, a major pharmaceutical hub as reported by The Indian Express.

Two workers from the nearby Rambilli mandal died from burn injuries, while several others sustained serious burns. The injured were immediately rescued and taken to NTR District Hospital in Anakapalli, while others were rushed to hospitals in Visakhapatnam, informed an official from the Atchutapuram Police Station

On being informed about the fire incident, dozens of fire engines from Anakapalle and surrounding areas immediately rushed to site to douse the flames.

Earlier, on July 17, a blast at Vasantha Chemicals killed a 44-year-old migrant worker from Odisha.