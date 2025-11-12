Two killed after fire breaks out at pharma factory in Gujarat’s Bharuch

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bharuch: Two people died after a fire broke out at a pharma factory in Gujarat’s Bharuch, officials said on Wednesday.

They said that the fire broke out at VK Pharma in the early hours on Wednesday.

Fire Fighter, Nagar Palika, Bharuch, Mahesh K Chuna said, “At around 2:30-3 AM, I received a call about a fire. The company’s name is VK Pharma. We got the fire under control and have recovered 2 dead bodies. It took almost 4 to 5 hours to control the fire.”

More details are awaited (ANI)

