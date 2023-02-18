Two killed, 19 injured in Jammu and Kashmir road mishap

Jammu: Two persons were killed and 19 others were injured in a road accident in J&K’s Rajouri district on Saturday.

“A passenger bus going from Rajouri town to Shiv Khori shrine in Reasi district went out of the driver’s control and fell into a gorge near Teryath town.

“Two persons died on the spot while 19 were injured. The injured have been shifted to a hospital for treatment,” officials said.

A rescue operation was launched immediately and the injured were rushed to a nearby health centre, where two of them were declared brought dead, they said, adding that 12 injured were referred to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital Jammu for specialised treatment.

Rescue Operation Underway…