Two Indian LPG carriers safely transit Strait of Hormuz

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New Delhi: Two Indian LPG carriers, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, have successfully transited through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, marking a significant movement in energy transport.

The vessels, carrying a substantial cargo of 92,612.59 MT of LPG, were seen in visuals as the Pine Gas LPG carrier crossed the critical maritime chokepoint.

Ensuring the operations of these massive carriers, the vessels have 33 and 27 Indian seafarers onboard, respectively, managing the transit through the area.

Following their successful passage, these vessels are now destined for India to bolster domestic energy supplies.

The carriers are likely to reach Indian ports between 26th and 28th March, completing their journey from the Gulf.

The Union Government on Monday announced that these two additional Indian-flagged LPG tankers have successfully navigated the conflict-prone Strait of Hormuz and are anticipated to arrive at Indian shores within the next forty-eight hours.

The vessels, identified as the Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, conducted their transit in close proximity to one another. The tankers commenced their journey from the Persian Gulf on Monday morning before traversing the strategic maritime passage.

According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Special Secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha, the ships are transporting approximately 92,000 tonnes of LPG.

These tankers were part of a group of 22 Indian-flagged vessels that became stranded in the Persian Gulf following the escalation of the West Asia conflict, which nearly closed the Strait of Hormuz–the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman that connects the oil and gas-producing Gulf countries to the rest of the world.

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This successful movement follows the previous arrival of the MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi. Those vessels carried roughly 92,712 tonnes of LPG, an amount equivalent to “roughly a day’s cooking gas consumption of the country,” and have already reached Indian shores safely.

Emphasising the government’s commitment to maritime security, Sinha told reporters, “Ultimately, we want to secure safe passage of all our vessels that are stranded in the region.”

The official further noted that until the evacuation of all remaining ships is complete, the government remains dedicated to the personnel onboard. “Till safe passage happens, the well-being and safety of our seafarers is our prime focus,” Sinha added.

The safe transit of these energy carriers occurs against a backdrop of heightened regional tension, following earlier statements from Iran asserting it would not allow “enemy countries’ ships” to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has sufficient crude oil reserves and robust arrangements for continuous supply amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

He highlighted the expansion of strategic petroleum reserves and increased refining capacity, as global trade through the Strait of Hormuz faces disruptions.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said, “…In the last 11 years, strategic petroleum reserves have been developed to more than 53 lakh metric tonnes, and work is underway to expand them to over 65 lakh metric tonnes. Additionally, India’s refining capacity has also been significantly increased in the last decade. I want to assure the House and the country through you that India has adequate crude oil storage and arrangements for continuous supply.”

“The Hormuz Strait is one of the largest routes for global trade. A significant amount of transport related to crude oil, gas, and fertilisers takes place through this region… Our endeavour is to ensure that oil and gas supplies reach India from wherever possible. The country is witnessing the results of such efforts. In the past few days, ships carrying crude oil and LPG from several countries have arrived in India. Our efforts in this direction will continue in the coming days as well,” PM Modi said.

(Source: ANI).

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