Two Indian-flagged LPG tankers crossing Strait of Hormuz

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New Delhi: The Ministry of Shipping Rajesh Sinha says that two LPG tankers are on the way to India from the Strait of Hormuz today.

He further adds, “The combined quantity of LPG tankers should be 92,000 metric tons and the movement of the vessels have been initiated.”

The Ministry of Shipping Rajesh Sinha informed that he does not have more details about it now and he will be telling more about the LPG tankers tomorrow during the briefing event.

Previously, one day ago a cargo ship carrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) from Texas, United States, has arrived at the New Mangalore Port in Mangaluru.

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As per reports, The Indian-flagged crude oil tanker, Jag Laadki, successfully arrived at Adani Ports Mundra in Gujarat earlier, marking a significant addition to the nation’s energy imports. Also the two Indian-flagged LPG carriers safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz before arriving in India on March 16 and 17. MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi – carrying approximately 92,712 metric tonnes of LPG.

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#WATCH | Delhi: Rajesh Sinha, Special Secretary, Ministry of Shipping, says, “Two LPG tankers are crossing the Strait of Hormuz. The combined quantity of LPG tankers should be 92,000 metric tons. The movement has been initiated, but I don’t have any more information than this.… pic.twitter.com/WNwsX6zM34 — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2026