Three, including two girls dies after boat carrying 9 people capsizes in Uttar Pradesh

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Lucknow: Three killed, that includes a woman and two girls after a boat carrying nine people turned upside down in Yamuna in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh yesterday late at night.

As per reports, only three bodies have been recovered till now, and six are yet to be found. The search operation was getting disrupted due to heavy rain in the region.

It is being said that the boat boarders had returned after attending a marriage in a village and had went to the other side of the river to eat watermelons.

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When they were returning, they also brought some watermelons and muskmelons with them on the boat, and when the boat was in the middle of the river, it lost control and overturned.

Following which all the nine people fell into the water. Rescue teams are continuing the search operation despite heavy rainfall disrupting efforts.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.