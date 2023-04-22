Two hardcore women maoists killed in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal:Two hardcore women Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Balaghat jungle in Madhya-Pradesh.

Reportedly, the security forces launched a combing operation in the area following reliable information of the presence of Maoists in the area.

There was exchange of fire between Maoists and security forces. After the encounter, the security forces recovered the bodies of two female maoist cadres. The two cadres was carrying a reward of Rs 28 lakhs on their head.

The police recovered two guns and huge amount of maoist explosives were recovered from the spot.