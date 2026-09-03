Two gunmen open fire at salon in Punjab’s Mohali, police file case

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Chandigarh: A panic situation was created in the area after two gunmen allegedly opened fire at a salon in Mohali, Punjab on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred when two unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle and started firing several rounds at the salon and fled the scene.

Following the incident, police rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the information.

As per reports, An FIR has been registered and special teams have been formed to identify and catch the accused persons. The CCTV footages of the area have been investigated.

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Investigation is going on to examine what was the motive behind the attack. It will also look if it is linked to any extortion call. All angles are being looked into.

The salon owners had previously been provided security cover by Punjab Police.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

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