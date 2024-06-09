Two flights come alarmingly close on runway in Mumbai, Video leaves internet in chills

Mumbai: In a chilling event, two flights came dangerously close to each other on a runway of Mumbai airport on Saturday evening. The video of the incident is going viral over the internet.

In the video, an IndiGo is seen landing on the Runway 27 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport while another Air India flight is seen taking off.

Reportedly, the IndiGo flight 6053 was flying in from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport (IDR) and was landing on Runway 27 while the Air India flight 657 was taking off for Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (TRV).

Fortunately, the Air India plane was able to take off without any mishap but was likely unware of the other plane approaching it from behind.

Following the incident, IndiGo release an official statement that read, “On Jun 8, 2024, IndiGo flight 6E 6053 from Indore was given landing clearance by ATC at Mumbai Airport. The Pilot in Command continued the approach and landing and followed ATC instructions. At IndiGo, passenger safety is paramount to us, and we have reported the incident as per procedure.”

Further investigation into the matter is underway.