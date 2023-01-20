Two female cops fight off armed robbers in Bihar: Watch

Patna: In an inspiring act of bravery, two on-duty female police officers successfully prevented a bank loot in the Vaishali area of Bihar by fighting three robbers on Wednesday. The whole incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the bank premises where the female cops were on guard.

The incident has been reported from Senduari Chowk under Sadar Police station. Later the video was uploaded to social media which went viral.

As per reports, when three robbers arrived on two bikes in an intention of bank loot, Juhi Kumari and Shanti Kumari were manning the Gramin Bank in the Sendhuari area. The robbers attempted to snatch the women constables’ service weapons as they entered the bank premises with the aim of looting it.

When asked to produce their documents, one of the men pulled a gun, but Juhi and Shanti immediately stood up and started fighting with them.

The offenders were eventually subdued by the female police officers, who also managed to save their weapons while stopping the crime. Bihar Police posted it on Twitter. “The Gallant act of two lady constables of Bihar Police is laudable. Their bravery thwarted an attempt of Bank Robbery in Vaishali,” the post was captioned.

The Gallant act of two lady constables of Bihar Police is laudable. Their bravery thwarted an attempt of Bank Robbery in Vaishali.#Bihar_Police_Action_against_Criminal pic.twitter.com/4Do0pQOPAp — Bihar Police (@bihar_police) January 18, 2023

The women constables succeeded in fighting the ribbers off, and eventually they had to flee from the scene. Juhi Kumari has sustained injury in the scuffle.

The incident caused panic in the area while police officers rushed to the scene soon after the incident. Police have registered a case in this matter and a manhunt has been initiated to apprehend the culprits based on the CCTV footage.