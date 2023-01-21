Two explosions occurred in Narwal area of Jammu; 6 people injured

Jammu: As many as Six people were injured in two explosions in Jammu, Said officials on Saturday.

Mukesh Singh, ADGP (Jammu Zone) said six people were injured in two blasts that occurred in two vehicles in Narwal area of Jammu city.

“The injured have been shifted to hospital. The area has been surrounded for searches”, he said.

Further details are awaited.

(IANS)