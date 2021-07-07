Two doses of Covid vaccine give 95% protection against death: ICMR

New Delhi: A study has been conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revealed that the COVID-19 vaccine is effective in preventing deaths.

The study was conducted among over 1 lakh Tamil Nadu police personnel who have been administered the COVID jabs which showed significant results.

The study was done by the state police department, ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology and Christian Medical College, Vellore.

“Study reveals that COVID-19 vaccine is effective in preventing deaths among front line workers,” tweeted ICMR.

As per the study, the vaccine showed 82 percent effectiveness who had received a single dose while 95 percent for those who were administered with both doses.

With the fresh cases, the total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 3,06,63,665, while the death toll climbed to 4,04,211.

The active cases further declined to 4,59,920 and comprise 1.5% of the total infections.

