Two die after alleged drug overdose at Mumbai event

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Mumbai: At least two people have died due to an alleged drug overdose at a music event held on April 11 at the Nesco Centre in Goregaon, Mumbai, police officials informed on Tuesday.

It remains unclear what kind of substance the deceased had consumed and who supplied it to them, according to officials.

Police have said that a case has been registered at the Vanrai Police Station in Mumbai, and further investigation is underway. So far, five people have been arrested in connection with the case, including one individual associated with the event.

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Further details are awaited.

(ANI)