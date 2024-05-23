Two Delhi colleges receive bomb threats, found hoax

New Delhi: At least two colleges in Delhi received bomb threats on Thursday. Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College was one of these two colleges. Of course, later the threat turned out to be a hoax.

A senior Fire Department official said that a call regarding a bomb threat at LSR College was received at 4.38 p.m. Subsequently, two fire tenders were dispatched to the spot.

“Some calls were received regarding bomb threats in colleges. All are bogus calls,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo.

This comes a day after a bomb threat in the North Block was received via email on Wednesday. The email, which was ultimately deemed a hoax, prompted a thorough search by multiple agencies.

Recently, several Delhi hospitals, along with the Indira Gandhi International Airport and Tihar prisons, also received bomb threat emails. However, subsequent investigations by police revealed the threats to be false alarms.

On May 1, more than 150 schools across Delhi-NCR received hoax bomb threat emails, prompting a widespread police response. Investigations suggested that the emails originated from Budapest, Hungary. Official sources indicated that the Delhi Police will soon reach out to their Hungarian counterparts to further the investigation.

