Two dead, several injured as building collapses in Rajasthan’s Kota

Advertisement

Kota: Two people including one student was killed, and several others were injured after a building collapsed in Rajasthan’s Kota on Saturday night, officials said.

Kota District Collector Piyush Samariya said rescue operations are still underway, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Fire Department continuing efforts at the site.

“It was a cafe food outlet that was operating here. The prima facie case appears to be that an old building next to it was being dismantled and that there were issues with its foundation. We cannot reach a final conclusion yet. The operation is going on with our full efforts and teamwork,” Samariya added

Kota Medical College Principal Sangeeta Saxena on Sunday said that 10 people were brought to the hospital following a building collapse, including two who were declared dead.

Two patients remain admitted with minor injuries, while three others were treated and discharged.

She also added that a rescue team member lost the distal phalanx of his right ring finger, but it is stable and will undergo plastic surgery.

Speaking to ANI, Saxena said, “A total of 10 people arrived, including two who were brought dead. Two patients are currently admitted with us… They have minor injuries, and their treatment is ongoing… Three patients with minor injuries were treated and discharged from here.”

Advertisement

“One was a member of the rescue team. The distal phalanx of his right ring finger was amputated. He is also stable, and we will be performing plastic surgery on him later,” she said.

After a building collapse in Kota, the death toll rose to two, with at least 13 injured.

Earlier, Kota Divisional Commissioner Anil Kumar Agrawal stated that the incident occurred at a site where new construction was underway, and the structure collapsed from top to bottom.

“Two deaths have been reported. We have the information on 13 injured. Our information is that some new construction was underway and collapsed from top to bottom. It could be due to negligence related to the quality of construction. Some local residents report that drilling was underway and that there were complaints about it. Further technical investigations into the causes will be conducted, and the results will be shared,” the Kota Divisional Commissioner told reporters.

Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota MP Om Birla expressed grief over the incident and said he was in constant contact with the district administration and had directed officials, including the District Collector, to expedite relief and rescue operations.

Birla stated that he has also instructed authorities to ensure timely and proper medical treatment for the injured and extended his prayers for their speedy recovery, while expressing solidarity with the affected families.

(With inputs from ANI)