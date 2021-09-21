Two pilots killed as Army helicopter crash lands in J&K’s Udhampur district

By IANS
army helicopter crash
Photo Credit: IANS

Jammu: Both pilot and co-pilot of the Cheetah helicopter of the army that crashed in J&K’s Udhampur district on Tuesday during a training sortie, have succumbed to critical injuries.

A defence statement said here: “Both the pilots were critically injured during the helicopter crash landing, evacuated to the nearest medical facility, but later succumbed to their injuries.”

The two pilots were shifted in critical condition to the army hospital where they succumbed, reports said.

The helicopter crash landed in the forested area near Patnitop in Udhampur district.

You might also like
Nation

Nation

Antibodies from original Covid strain may not help fight variants

State

SC Collegium Recommends Transfer/Re-Transfer Of 17 HC Judges

Miscellany

Police SI Recruitment 2021: Bumper job vacancy for 975 Sub Inspector Posts;…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy cialis cialis online