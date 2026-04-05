Two dead after 5-storey building collapses in Madhya Pradesh’s Kotma

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Kotma (MP): Atleast two people lost their lives and several people were trapped after a five-storey building collapsed in Kotma of Anuppur on Saturday evening.

The incident took place around 5:50 PM in a crowded area near the local bus stand.

Following the incident, panic gripped the area as local residents rushed to the spot and began engaging in relief efforts. The administration has reached the site and initiated rescue operations to locate and evacuate those feared trapped.

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The district magistrate have confirmed that five people have been pulled out of the rubble so far. Out of those rescued, two people have died, while three are undergoing treatment.

The authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the collapse.