Two coaches of Somnath Express derail in MP’s Jabalpur

New Delhi: Two coaches of the Somnath Express derailed on Saturday early morning, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries among the passengers onboard.

The train was en route from Indore and derailed about 150 metres from platform number six of Jabalpur station at around 5.50 a.m.

Railway officials are currently investigating the cause of the incident, though no official explanation has been given yet.

Harshit Shrivastava, the Chief Public Relations Officer of West Central Railway, confirmed that all passengers aboard the train were safe.