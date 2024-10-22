Two coaches of Shalimar Express derail in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, no casualties reported

New Delhi: Two coaches of the CSMT Shalimar Express derailed near Kalamna station in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district on Tuesday, a senior railway officer said.

According to Dilip Singh, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) South East Central Railway, no reports of any fatality or major injuries were reported in the incident.

“Train no 18029 CSMT Shalimar Express two coaches of the train S2 and a parcel van got derailed near Kalamna station near Nagpur. No passenger was injured in this incident. There is no information about any loss of life in this incident,” Singh said.

He further said that the railway administration is making every effort to take the passengers to their destination.

“The railway administration is making every effort to take the passengers to their destination. The railway administration has started a helpline and has started providing basic facilities to the passengers,” he added.

Meanwhile, the restoration work is underway.

Earlier on October 9, a local train derailed at Kalyan station platform number two 2 when one coach went off the track. (ANI)