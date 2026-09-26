Two Bangladeshi nationals apprehended at Guwahati railway station

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Guwahati: Two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at Paltan Bazar Railway Station in Guwahati following a tip-off, Guwahati Police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Guwahati Police Commissionerate, Kulendra Nath Deka, said the two were apprehended during an operation conducted at the railway station.

“We carried out an operation at Paltan Bazar Railway Station based on a tip-off. During the operation, we apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals who had entered India illegally,” Deka said.

He said that during interrogation, the two allegedly confessed to entering India through the Meghalaya border and attempting to travel to West Bengal in search of employment.

“Upon interrogation, they confessed to entering India surreptitiously across the Meghalaya border and were attempting to travel to West Bengal in search of employment,” the DCP said.

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Police also recovered two Aadhaar cards from their possession, which were found to be fake, along with Bangladeshi currency notes, he said.

“They are currently in our custody, and we will initiate proceedings under the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, to expel them from India within the next few days,” Deka said.

Further legal proceedings are underway.

(Inputs from ANI)

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