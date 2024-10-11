Two Agniveers killed in artillery shell burst during training in Nashik

Nashik: In a tragic incident, two Indian Army Agniveers lost their lives in an accident when an artillery shell burst during training, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Vishwaraj Singh (20) and Saifat Shit (21).

The incident took place at the Artillery School at Deolali in Maharashtra’s Nashik, where the Agniveers had arrived from Hyderabad for training.

As per reports, the duo had come for training when artillery shell bursted and they sustained injuries. They were immediately taken to MH Hospital in Deolali, where they were declared dead.

A case of accidental death has been registered with the Deolali Camp police, and further investigations are underway.