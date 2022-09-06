Two Afghan nationals arrested in Delhi with drugs worth Rs 1,200 crore

New Delhi: Delhi police special cell arrested two Afghan Nationals after recovering 312.5 kg methamphetamine and 10 kg high purity heroin from their possession from Meethapur Road, near Kalindi Kunj Metro Station in New Delhi today.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mustafa Stanikza (age 23 years) and Rahimullah Rahim (age 44 years).

According to police, a team of cops led by ACPs Lalit Mohan Negi and Hridaya Bhushan conducted a raid after getting information about a huge consignment of a known drug lord operating from overseas that would be transiting Delhi and busted a transnational synthetic drug cartel.

Both Mustafa Stanikza and Rahimullah Rahim were living in India since 2016. With the arrests, the highest ever seizure of high-quality party drug Methamphetamine, totalling 312.5 Kgs have been made apart from 10 Kgs of Afghan-origin Heroin, informed Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Police, Special cell, Delhi police.