Twisha Sharma’s Mortal Remains Handed Over to Family in Madhya Pradesh for Final Rites

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Bhopal: The mortal remains of Twisha Sharma were handed over to her family members, who performed her last rites after a second post-mortem was conducted at the AIIMS Bhopal mortuary on Sunday.

Visuals showed family members of Twisha, who died on May 12, receiving her body being brought out of AIIMS Bhopal and put in a hearse van. The last rites were conducted at the Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat in the city.

Twisha’s family had refused to receive the body until a second post-mortem was conducted. Based on their request and court approval, a second autopsy was done by a team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi today.

Earlier, Twisha’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, said the AIIMS team had assured the family of a fair and unbiased post-mortem.

“We are hopeful that the team will work out good findings because the whole point of a second post-mortem is if someone feels something is missing,” he had said.

Twisha’s brother, Major Harshit Sharma, also expressed hope that the process would bring transparency, saying the family was satisfied with the ongoing procedure.

Twisha’s sister-in-law, Rashi Oberoi Sharma, had expressed faith in the AIIMS team, saying the family expects a fair and transparent procedure and reaffirming their commitment to pursue justice.

Meanwhile, Advocate Enosh George Carlo, representing Twisha’s mother-in-law Giribala Singh, arrived at the family’s residence in Bhopal to participate in the mourning rituals.

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Speaking to reporters upon his arrival, Advocate Carlo expressed his condolences.

“May her (Twisha Sharma) soul rest in peace. I have come here to attend the prayer ceremony held for her,” Carlo said.

On Saturday, the Supreme Court registered a suo motu case titled ‘In Re Alleged Institutional Bias and Procedural Discrepancies in the Unnatural Death of a Young Woman at Matrimonial Home’. A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant is expected to hear the matter on Monday.

A local court in Bhopal remanded Twisha’s husband and prime accused Samarth Singh to seven days of police custody from May 23 to May 29 for further interrogation. Singh was arrested in Jabalpur on May 22.

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Following her death on May 12, her family alleged that she was subjected to mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband and his family, triggering widespread outrage and calls for a fair and detailed probe.

The Madhya Pradesh government has already recommended a CBI investigation into the case, while Twisha’s family continues to demand an impartial probe.

(ANI)