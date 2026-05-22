Twisha Sharma’s husband arrives to surrender in Jabalpur court

Advertisement

Bhopal: In the latest development in the Twisha Sharma death case, the victim’s huband Samarth Singh who was absconding for 10 days since her death, has arrived on Friday at district court in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur to surrender.

The development follows after his lawyer told the Madhya Pradesh High Court that Samarth is ready to surrender provided the local court is directed to hear his bail plea immediately.

Advertisement

Additionally, the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh is currently being challenged by the Madhya Pradesh government.