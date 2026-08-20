Rs 20 Lakh chinese stocks dispute emerges in Twisha Sharma death case

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New Delhi: Twisha Sharma death case has taken another turn which is financial, Twisha had a investment portfolio of Rs 20 lakh in her demat account. This investment dispute has emerged as a key detail in the death case of actor-model Twisha Sharma.

The chargesheet says Samarth wanted to use the money for investing in Chinese stocks, but Twisha refused, reportedly saying that the money belonged to her father. This has also come up in the huge case that is still open since so many months, the CBI says that she might be feeling mental cruelty due to pressure of money transfer.

The in-laws, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh wanted to invest the money in Chinese stocks.

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The CBI has filed a chargesheet against her husband and mother-in-law, accusing them of cruelty and abetment of suicide. These remain allegations and will be decided by the court.

Twisha was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12, 2026.

More details are awaited.