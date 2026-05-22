Twisha Sharma Death Case: MP High Court orders second post-mortem examination

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Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday ordered a second post-mortem examination in the case of the death of Twisha Sharma.

The court said that the autopsy will be conducted by a team of doctors from the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

The court, however, said the post-mortem will be conducted in Bhopal only and the doctors from the Delhi AIIMS will be flown to the Madhya Pradesh capital in a special flight. The court also ordered that the second autopsy should be conducted at the earliest.

The development comes after Twisha’s family moved to the high court following a lower court dismissing their plea for a second post-mortem.

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The Madhya Pradesh government has proposed that the investigation must be conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The home department of the state government has also issued a notification in this regard.

“It is proposed to transfer the investigation of the case registered at Katara Hills Police Station under Sections 80 (2), 85, 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Section 3/4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, regarding the dowry death incident that occurred on May 12, 2026, to the Central Bureau of Investigation,” the notification read.

Twisha, who was originally from Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, was found dead at the residence of her in-laws in Bhopal on May 12.