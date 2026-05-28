Twisha Sharma death case: Mother-in-law Giribala Singh arrested from Bhopal

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New Delhi: In a fresh development in the Twisha Sharma death case, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Giribala Singh, former judge and mother-in-law of the victim on Thursday at her Bhopal residence.

This development came a day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court cancelled Singh’s anticipatory bail.

As per reports, a team of CBI entered Giribala Singh’s residence in the Bag Mughaliya Extension area of Bhopal and questioned her following the High Court order before taking her into custody.

CBI officials were seen entering Giribala Singh’s residence in the Bag Mughaliya Extension area of Bhopal. According to sources, the agency questioned her following the High Court order before taking her into custody.

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Giribala Singh had applied for anticipatory bail at a sessions court in Bhopal in connection with the dowry case on May 14, which was rejected by Madhya Pradesh High court on Wednesday.

Twisha Sharma’s husband who had been absconding for nearly 10 days was arrested by Bhopal Police on May 23 from the Jabalpur district court premises. Earlier the same day, he had withdrawn his anticipatory bail plea from the Madhya Pradesh High Court and indicated his intention to surrender before a trial court in Bhopal.

The development comes days after 33-year-old Twisha Sharma was found dead at her matrimonial house in Bhopal on May 12, just five months after marrying lawyer Samarth Singh, son of retired judge Giribala Singh.

Twisha’s family had alleged that she was subjected to mental harassment and pressure by her husband and in-laws after marriage.