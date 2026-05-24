Twisha Sharma death case goes to Supreme Court, next hearing on May 25

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New-Delhi: In the latest development in Twisha Sharma death case, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the case. The court has scheduled the matter for hearing on May 25.

Twisha was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal last week.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul M Pancholi will hear the case.

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Twisha Sharma’s husband Samarth Singh, a practising Advocate, and her mother-in-law Giribala Singh, an ex-District Judge, are accused of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.

The development comes after Twisha’s lawyer husband Samarth Singh, a key accused in the case, was sent to police custody for seven days by a Bhopal court. Meanwhile, his mother and co-accused Giribala Singh claimed that police had not yet contacted her to record her statement in the high-profile case.