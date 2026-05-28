Twisha Sharma death case: Father Navnidhi Sharma expresses faith in CBI probe as HC quashes accused’s anticipatory bail

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Noida: Following the Jabalpur High Court’s decision to quash the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh, mother-in-law of Twisha Sharma, the victim’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, on Thursday expressed gratitude to the judiciary and all those supporting the family in their fight for justice.

Speaking to ANI on the development, Navnidhi Sharma said, “I express my gratitude to those who have stood by us so far in this fight for justice. I pray that this marks just the first step in this battle.”

He also thanked the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India for taking cognisance of the matter.

Calling the court’s decision a significant message for society, Sharma said he has faith in the ongoing investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“This has sent a profoundly positive message throughout society. I have confidence in the judicial process, specifically in CBI, that they will unearth and bring the absolute truth to light,” he added.

This comes after the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday quashed the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh and set aside the relief previously granted to her on May 15 by the 10th Additional Sessions Judge in Bhopal.

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Giribala Singh faces charges under Section 80(2) for dowry death, Section 85 for cruelty to a woman by her husband or relatives, and Section 3(5) for acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention. Additionally, she has been booked under Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Earlier today, a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrived at the Bhopal residence of Giribala Singh, the mother-in-law of Twisha Sharma, after the Madhya Pradesh High Court rejected her anticipatory bail plea in connection with the Twisha Sharma death case.

The development comes after the High Court took a serious note of the evidence presented in the matter, including multiple antemortem injuries on the victim’s body and indicators of mental harassment.

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, died after allegedly being subjected to mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband and his family.

She was married to a Bhopal resident, Samarth Singh, in December 2025. Following her death on May 12, her family alleged that she was being harassed for dowry by her in-laws.

(Source: ANI)