Twisha Sharma death case: Court sends husband, mother-in law to 14-day judicial custody

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Bhopal: A special CBI court in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday sent Twisha Sharma’s husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh to 14 days in judicial custody until June 16 in connection with the alleged dowry-harassment and death case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier today produced Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh before the court following the completion of their five-day custodial remand in connection with the death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma.

Notably, the CBI did not seek any further custodial interrogation and instead requested judicial custody. Accepting the request, the court ordered that both accused be sent to judicial custody until June 16.

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Former district judge and alleged accused Giribala Singh also alleged before a Bhopal court that Twisha Sharma’s lawyer, Anurag Srivastava, had physically assaulted her son, Samarth Singh, at the Jabalpur Court during the hearing in the alleged dowry death case.

According to officials, the mother-son duo will be lodged at Bhopal Central Jail and kept separate from other inmates during their stay in custody. The order was passed by the CBI Special Court after hearing the matter on Monday.

33-year-old Twisha Sharma, a Noida resident, allegedly died by suicide at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12.