Twisha Sharma death case: CCTV footage shows victim going to terrace, husband carrying her unconscious body down

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Bhopal: Twisha Sharma, a newly married woman was found dead at her in-laws residence in Katara Hills area, Bhopal on May 12. The death is said to be a suspected dowry murder.

Twisha’s parents have allegedly said that she was harassed and abused at her martial home. According to them her husband and her mother-in-law has murder Twisha.

According to reports, Twisha married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh in December 2025 after the two met through a dating application in 2024. After the wedding, she moved to Bhopal. However, her family claimed she wanted to return to Noida and had been facing harassment at her in-laws’ house.

A CCTV footage related to this case has been surfacing on social media and has also gone viral. In the video uploaded on X by ‘Sapna Madan’ the victim is seen walking upstairs towards the terrace of her martial home. But she didn’t walk down on her own; she was carried in an unconscious manner by her husband Samarth Singh.

The visuals also show that attempts were made to revive Twisha from her unconscious condition by giving her CPR on the staircase on the middle of the staircase.

Watch the videos here:

A CCTV video captures the final moments of Twisha Sharma walking towards the terrace before she was found dead. Subsequent footage shows family members and others attempting CPR. The case raises several disturbing questions, and much remains to be uncovered. pic.twitter.com/tn9laGDfrI — Sapna Madan (@sapnamadan) May 19, 2026

A CCTV video captures the final moments of Twisha Sharma walking towards the terrace before she was found dead. Subsequent footage shows family members and others attempting CPR. The case raises several disturbing questions, and much remains to be uncovered. pic.twitter.com/tn9laGDfrI — Sapna Madan (@sapnamadan) May 19, 2026

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Twisha’s post-mortem was conducted at AIIMS Bhopal, the reports says that she died due to hanging, but she also had multiple injuries on her body.

The mother-in-law of the victim has alleged that she used to take drugs, had mental health and family related issues. She claimed that she used to consume marijuana when she was carrying a child in her womb.

Mother-in law has also made claims regarding her parents that they never came to meet her, they earned money because of her looks and also controlled her career, later disowned her.

Twisha’s father Navnidhi Sharma has alleged dowry-related pressure and harassment, describing “indirect” demands and saying early signs of trouble appeared soon after the marriage. They alleged them of demanding Rs 1 crore in cash and a Fortuner car.

Twisha was a former Miss Pune title holder, actor, model, digital creator, and MBA graduate. Originally from Noida, she entered modeling between 2009 and 2012. With hard work, grooming, and persistence, she won the Miss Pune beauty pageant. That milestone led to opportunities in advertising, modeling, and acting.

The visuals have added a fresh dimension to the ongoing investigation into her death. The husband remains unfound and search operations to find him are ongoing.

The accused’s mother has filed anticipatory bail on behalf of Samarth Singh.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) said it is continuing its probe and further investigation regarding this case is underway.